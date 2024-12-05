Facebook Youtube

Telling the truth when it matters most

Telling the truth
when it matters most

‹ All Articles

Trump’s Plan for Ukraine Emerges: No NATO Membership

This week, details of President-elect Donald J. Trump’s strategy to end the war in Ukraine reportedly started surfacing, with proposals from his key advisors suggesting significant territorial concessions to Russia and the exclusion of Ukraine from NATO.

Trump’s advisors — including incoming Russia-Ukraine envoy Ret. Army Lieutenant-General Keith Kellogg — are said to be emphasizing negotiations between Moscow and Kiev. They are also expected to halt military aid to Ukraine unless it agrees to peace talks, but to increase assistance should Russian President Vladimir Putin refuse negotiation.

NATO membership for Ukraine is also reportedly off the table, even as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy continues to push for it as part of his “Victory Plan”. However, many of Ukraine’s allies — including the United States and many countries across Europe — have been ramping up aid to Ukraine, potentially undermining Trump’s leverage.

Find more breaking news alerts from Truth in Media here.

Biden Weighs “Preemptive Pardons” for Fauci, Schiff & Liz Cheney – But for What?

Watch Now

From Syria to South Korea: How Close Are We to Nuclear War?

Watch Now

All-Out War Unfolds in Syria, Spiraling the U.S. Deeper into World War III

Watch Now

Washington Shaking After Trump Taps Kash Patel to Head FBI

Watch Now

JIMMY DORE: Is Nuclear War with Russia Coming?

Watch Now

Border Patrol Whistleblower’s Bombshell Address to Congress

Watch Now

Never miss an episode

Enter your email below to be notified whenever new content is available from Truth in Media

Facebook Youtube
© Copyright 2023-2024, Truth in Media, All Rights Reserved

Connect With Us

Never miss an episode

Enter your email below to be notified whenever new content is available from Truth in Media