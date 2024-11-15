Elon Musk’s “DOGE” Begins Hiring

This week, Elon Musk’s upcoming Department of Government Efficiency (“DOGE”) taskforce launched its recruitment efforts, inviting applications two months before President-elect Donald J. Trump is set take office.

Named “DOGE” after the cryptocurrency memecoin popularized by Musk, the agency — which will be led by Musk and fellow businessman Vivek Ramaswamy — will endeavor to slash as much government bureaucracy before July 4, 2025 — including up to one third of the $6.75 trillion federal budget.

Musk and Ramaswamy gave an early indication about their hiring standards this week, however.

“We need super high-IQ, small-government revolutionaries willing to work 80+ hours per week on unglamorous cost-cutting,” DOGE said Thursday in a post on X.

