Raytheon Receives Power Beaming Contract from U.S. Army

Raytheon stock (RTX) jumped up .20% on Thursday, after being awarded a new Army contract to develop wireless power beam technology.

In a press release, Raytheon said that this technology “will distribute power across the battlefield, simplify logistics, and safeguard locations for U.S. troops.”

“Wireless power and data can provide enhanced capability in the future manned and unmanned teaming battlespace,” said Colin Whelan, president of Advanced Technology at Raytheon. “This is extremely important in highly contested threat environments where operations are challenged.”

The company went on to say, “Wireless power beaming reduces the need for troops to carry additional fuel and batteries, easing their logistics, increasing their operation time, and safeguarding their locations. In addition, wireless power enables energy uniformity in the battlespace allowing ease of capture and delivery of energy to sensor systems without the need for concentrated fuel depots that could be vulnerable.”

