Florida Sen. Rick Scott Endorses RFK Jr. as HHS Secretary

Florida Sen. Rick Scott has publicly endorsed Robert F. Kennedy Jr. for the role of Secretary of Health and Human Services (HHS) in the incoming Trump administration.

This endorsement, announced on Capitol Hill, marks a significant alignment between a Republican senator and an independent figure known for his controversial stances on public health, particularly his skepticism towards vaccines. Sen. Scott, who has a background in healthcare through his tenure as the CEO of Columbia/HCA, praised Kennedy for his focus on the health of Americans.

“Finally, we’re going to have an HHS Secretary that wakes up every day and says, ‘How do we keep everybody healthy in this country?'” Scott stated, highlighting his appreciation for Kennedy’s message.

Kennedy, who initially ran for president under the Democratic ticket before switching to Independent, suspended his campaign to endorse Trump. His platform, “Make America Healthy Again,” includes aggressive reforms aimed at overhauling public health policy, from questioning vaccine safety to advocating for the removal of fluoride from water systems, and tackling the influence of big pharmaceutical companies.

Find more breaking news alerts from Truth in Media here.