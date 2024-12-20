Trump Threatens Liz Cheney Over Jan. 6 Committee Involvement

President-elect Donald J. Trump has escalated his legal threats against Liz Cheney, one of his most vocal critics within the Republican Party, over her involvement with the January 6th Committee.

Trump has called for Cheney, who served as vice chair of the committee, to be prosecuted for allegedly withholding evidence and testimony, claims he repeated in a social media post on Truth Social this week.

Trump’s accusations stem from a report by the House Administration Committee’s oversight subpanel, which alleges that the committee engaged in a partisan investigation aimed at damaging Trump’s reputation — even withholding critical information that could exonerate Trump from charges related to his actions on January 6, 2021.

In response, Cheney has vehemently denied these accusations, stating on X, “Lying in all caps doesn’t make it true, Donald. You know you and your lawyers have long had the evidence.”

