Pentagon Reveals 2,000 U.S. Troops in Syria, 1,100 More than Previously Believed

The U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) has revealed that approximately 2,000 American troops are currently deployed in Syria, a significant increase from the previously reported estimate of 900.

This announcement, made by Pentagon Press Secretary Air Force Maj. Gen. Pat Ryder, comes in the wake of the recent fall of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad’s regime on December 8, 2024.

“What kind of government loses track of 1,100 soldiers?” wrote Truth in Media founder Ben Swann on X, in a quote post from the Truth in Media account reporting the story.

Maj. Gen. Ryder clarified that the additional 1,100 personnel are considered “temporary rotational forces,” deployed to address the fluid mission requirements in the region. These troops typically serve for 30-90 days, contrasting with the core group of 900 troops who are on longer-term deployments, usually lasting nine to twelve months.

The surge in troop numbers was not public knowledge until now, with Ryder admitting he had only recently learned of the actual count. The revelation has sparked discussions on transparency and the strategic intentions behind the increased military presence in Syria, especially as the U.S. continues its efforts to combat ISIS and support stability in the region post-Assad.

