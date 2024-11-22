Gaetz Resigns from Attorney General Consideration; Trump Nominates Pam Bondi

On Friday, President-elect Donald J. Trump has chose former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi to serve as the next United States Attorney General, just hours after Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) resigned from consideration.

“Pam will refocus the DOJ to its intended purpose of fighting Crime, and Making America Safe Again,” Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social. “I have known Pam for many years — She is smart and tough, and is an AMERICA FIRST Fighter, who will do a terrific job as Attorney General!”

Gaetz withdrew his consideration one week after Trump controversially nominated him for the position, sending lawmakers both Democrat and Republican into an uproar, much of which was due to allegations against him of having sex with an underage girl.

Meanwhile, Bondi has remained close by Trump for years, having served on his legal team throughout his first impeachment. She has also worked at the America First Policy Institute, and regularly appears on Fox News.

If confirmed, Bondi would be the third woman in the position.

