Musk and Ramaswamy Vow to Cut “Thousands” of Regulations

In a Wednesday op-ed in The Wall Street Journal, tech entrepreneurs Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy promised that their new government efficiency panel, the Department for Government Efficiency (DOGE) will bring “mass head-count reductions” to the federal government.

“The two of us will advise DOGE at every step to pursue three major kinds of reform: regulatory rescissions, administrative reductions and cost savings,” the pair wrote. “We will focus particularly on driving change through executive action based on existing legislation rather than by passing new laws.” 

“A drastic reduction in federal regulations provides sound industrial logic for mass head-count reductions across the federal bureaucracy,” the pair continued. “Not only are fewer employees required to enforce fewer regulations, but the agency would produce fewer regulations once its scope of authority is properly limited.”

Meanwhile, Reuters reports that, as of this week, federal employee unions are lining up lawyers and preparing ad campaigns to fight off next year’s anticipated mass firings. While Musk has promised to cut up to $2 trillion in spending, Ramaswamy has floated plans to terminate every employee whose Social Security number ends in an odd number.

