Israel and Hezbollah reportedly reaching ceasefire agreement

Even as Lebanese militant group Hezbollah continues firing missiles into Israeli territory, the two sides appear to be nearing a truce.

As of Monday, U.S. President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron are reportedly preparing to announce a ceasefire, according to several Lebanese officials. Key Israeli cabinet members are scheduled to meet on Tuesday to approve the text within a new ceasefire agreement. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declined to comment on the details of the text.

White House national security spokesperson John Kirby told reporters, “We’re close” but “nothing is done until everything is done.”

The expected conclusion to the conflict comes in the wake of a bloody several days. Israel conducted a series of powerful missile strikes in Beirut, killing at least 29 people in central Beirut, and wounding at least 62 more. Meanwhile, Hezbollah launched approximately 250 rockets into Israel.

