Elon Musk considers buying MSNBC, sends media into frenzy

Tech billionaire Elon Musk, who has called MSNBC “the utter scum of the Earth” and “puerile propaganda” has been teasing the idea of purchasing the liberal media network over the last several days, posting several memes implying such.

MSNBC’s Keith Olbermann, host of the Countdown podcast, had a meltdown of his own on Monday.

“Is there anybody to stop someone, Musk or not, from buying MSNBC and turning it into pro-Trump propaganda?” Olbermann said. “Well, who stopped Musk from doing that to Twitter?”

The idea has won over numerous other influential people as well. Podcast host Joe Rogan wrote in response to one of Musk’s posts on Friday, “If you buy MSNBC I would like Rachel Maddow’s job. I will wear the same outfit and glasses, and I will tell the same lies.”

Comedian Tim Young commented on the same post, “Please God make this happen.”

Right-wing writer and commenter Jim Hanson replied, to Musk “Can you imagine the freak out level on the Left right now? They know Elon could do this on a whim.”

