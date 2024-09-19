Israel Planning to Transfer Gazans to the Congo?

In an Israeli Hebrew-language newspaper, IDF General Giora Eiland argued that turning Gaza into a place where “no human being can exist” is necessary to achieve their military goals.

According to Israeli media, Israel’s top brass is also considering “transferring” Palestinians to the Congo in Africa, a country 3,000 miles away, for potential “absorption of the Palestinians in Gaza.”

As the U.S. continues to subsidize this war effort, it’s important to ask: What will Gaza look like after the war? What does victory mean? And who will live in what’s left of it?

For the FULL STORY, watch Episode 8 of “Reckoning: Israel and Gaza” here.