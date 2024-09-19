Facebook Youtube

Telling the truth when it matters most

Telling the truth
when it matters most

‹ All Articles

Israel Planning to Transfer Gazans to the Congo?

In an Israeli Hebrew-language newspaper, IDF General Giora Eiland argued that turning Gaza into a place where “no human being can exist” is necessary to achieve their military goals.

According to Israeli media, Israel’s top brass is also considering “transferring” Palestinians to the Congo in Africa, a country 3,000 miles away, for potential “absorption of the Palestinians in Gaza.”

As the U.S. continues to subsidize this war effort, it’s important to ask: What will Gaza look like after the war? What does victory mean? And who will live in what’s left of it?

For the FULL STORY, watch Episode 8 of “Reckoning: Israel and Gaza” here.

Post-War Gaza | “Reckoning: Israel and Gaza” (Ep. 8)

Watch Now

Israel’s Financial Support for Hamas

Watch Now

Israel’s Secret Nukes?

Watch Now
Trump Shooter

Secret Service Sniper Speaks Out?

Watch Now
BenSwann Hannibal

What is the Hannibal Directive?

Watch Now
Jeremy Brown in His Own Words

Jeremy Brown: In His Own Words – Part 4

Watch Now

Never miss an episode

Enter your email below to be notified whenever new content is available from Truth in Media

Facebook Youtube
© Copyright 2023-2024, Truth in Media, All Rights Reserved

Connect With Us

Never miss an episode

Enter your email below to be notified whenever new content is available from Truth in Media