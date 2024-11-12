Facebook Youtube

Israeli Strikes Kill 28 People in Lebanon

Israeli airstrikes have reportedly killed 28 people across Lebanon this week, including five where local officials said displaced people were being housed.

Israel Katz, who just became the Israeli Defence Minister this month, has ruled out a ceasefire with Hezbollah. On Monday, he also suggested that a strike on Iran might be coming soon.

“There is an opportunity to achieve the most important goal: to thwart and remove the threat of destruction hanging over the State of Israel, “Katz said. “Today, there is a broad national and defense establishment consensus that we need to thwart the Iranian nuclear program, and there is an understanding that this is doable – not only on the security front, but also on the diplomatic front.”

Since Israel’s war with Hamas began on October 7, 2023, at least 43,665 Palestinians have been killed, with at least 103,076 wounded. In Lebanon, at least 3,287 people have been killed and 14,222 wounded.

