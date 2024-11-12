Trump Picks Fox News Host Pete Hegseth to Serve as Defense Secretary

On Tuesday, President-elect Donald J. Trump announced that he has chosen Fox News host Pete Hegseth to be secretary of defense.

The selection elevates the television personality to a Cabinet-level position in Trump’s second term.

“Pete has spent his entire life as a Warrior for the Troops, and for the Country. Pete is tough, smart and a true believer in America First. With Pete at the helm, America’s enemies are on notice – Our Military will be Great Again, and America will Never Back Down,” Trump said in a statement.

Hegseth is a veteran of the Army National Guard who has served in Afghanistan, Iraq, and Guantanamo Bay.

