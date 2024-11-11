TV’s Jeremy Clarkson on Starmer’s “Sinister Plan” to Eliminate British Farmers

TV show host and producer Jeremy Clarkson (known for BBC’s “Top Gear” and Prime’s “The Grand Tour”) has said he believes the U.K. government has a “sinister plan” to “ethnically cleanse” Britain’s farmers.

“There are no farmers who are happy with what Reeves and her politburo have done,” Clarkson penned in his Saturday column in The Sun, slamming a new inheritance tax hike led by Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves.

“And when you see what happens to the countryside and the cost of your food, you won’t be happy either.”

He went on to call Reeves “an admirer of communism” before opining how she, along with U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer, have a plot to eliminate Britain’s farmers.

“I’m becoming more and more convinced that Starmer and Reeves have a sinister plan,” Clarkson wrote. “They want to carpet bomb our farmland with new towns for immigrants and net zero windfarms.”

“But before they can do that, they have to ethnically cleanse the countryside of farmers.”

