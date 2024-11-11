Facebook Youtube

Telling the truth when it matters most

Telling the truth
when it matters most

‹ All Articles

Trump Appoints Elise Stefanik U.N. Ambassador

On Sunday, President-elect Donald J. Trump confirmed that he had named U.S. Rep Elise Stefanik (R-N.Y) ambassador to the United Nations.

“I am honored to nominate Chairwoman Elise Stefanik to serve in my Cabinet as U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations. Elise is an incredibly strong, tough, and smart America First fighter,” Trump said in a statement to The New York Post.

In Congress, Stefanik has been a longtime ally of Trump, including on his defense team during his impeachment trial. She also serves on the House Armed Services Committee and on the exclusive House Select Committee on Intelligence.

“I am truly honored to earn President Trump’s nomination to serve in his Cabinet as U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations,” Stefanik followed up in a statement of her own. “During my conversation with President Trump, I shared how deeply humbled I am to accept his nomination and that I look forward to earning the support of my colleagues in the United States Senate.”

Find more breaking news alerts from Truth in Media here.

Turmoil in Washington, D.C.! – Senators Rush to Name John Thune Majority Leader, Clint Russell Joins Ben Swann!

Watch Now

Deep State Tries To Influence Trump’s Incoming Cabinet

Watch Now

FULL 2024 ELECTION ANALYSIS with Ben Swann and Rick Sanchez

Watch Now

Top Five Takeaways from Trump’s Victory

Watch Now

Is D.O.G.E. on the Rise? What Elon Musk’s Alliance with Ron Paul Could Mean…

Watch Now

Why Are There So Many Errors with Early Voting?

Watch Now

Never miss an episode

Enter your email below to be notified whenever new content is available from Truth in Media

Facebook Youtube
© Copyright 2023-2024, Truth in Media, All Rights Reserved

Connect With Us

Never miss an episode

Enter your email below to be notified whenever new content is available from Truth in Media