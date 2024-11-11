Trump Appoints Elise Stefanik U.N. Ambassador

On Sunday, President-elect Donald J. Trump confirmed that he had named U.S. Rep Elise Stefanik (R-N.Y) ambassador to the United Nations.

“I am honored to nominate Chairwoman Elise Stefanik to serve in my Cabinet as U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations. Elise is an incredibly strong, tough, and smart America First fighter,” Trump said in a statement to The New York Post.

In Congress, Stefanik has been a longtime ally of Trump, including on his defense team during his impeachment trial. She also serves on the House Armed Services Committee and on the exclusive House Select Committee on Intelligence.

“I am truly honored to earn President Trump’s nomination to serve in his Cabinet as U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations,” Stefanik followed up in a statement of her own. “During my conversation with President Trump, I shared how deeply humbled I am to accept his nomination and that I look forward to earning the support of my colleagues in the United States Senate.”

