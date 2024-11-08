Facebook Youtube

Telling the truth when it matters most

Telling the truth
when it matters most

Rep. Thomas Massie Rumored to be Tapped for Sec. of Agriculture

This week’s presidential election sent an array of rumors flying, including one concerning U.S. Rep. Thomas Massie (R-Ky.).

Massie is, according to various news sources, in consideration for the role of U.S. Secretary of Agriculture. Massie, however, took to social media to set the record straight that no such offer has been accepted, posting the following statement to X (formerly Twitter):

President Trump’s resounding victory secured a mandate for big ideas like reversing chronic disease, conserving our land, and empowering American farmers.

His campaign unified many neglected constituencies, from the Amish who just want to be left alone to grow healthy food, to parents who want more access to nutritious food for their families.

I stand ready and willing to help the President with any part of his bold agenda to focus on the health and well being of Americans, but I have received no commitments or offers from President Trump’s team, and any discussion of the transition are premature.

