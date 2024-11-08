Truth in Media Poll Finds 84% Believe Inflation Will Improve with Trump

A Truth in Media poll conducted Nov. 6-8 shows that 84 percent of respondents randomly polled believe that inflation will get better, not worse, under a second Trump administration.

The poll consisted of 659 randomly chosen respondents. When asked, “Do you believe inflation will get better or worse under a second Trump administration?” 555 respondents (84 percent) responded “Better”, while just 104 respondents (16 percent) answered “Worse”.

