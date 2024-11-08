NoPompeo becomes #1 Trend on X

On Friday, rumors swept headlines that President-elect Donald J. Trump was considering re-inviting former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to a new role in the White House.

Users on X (formerly Twitter) were less than thrilled to learn the news, however. By Friday afternoon, #NoPompeo had become the platform’s top-trending hashtag.

“Mike Pompeo is an absolute no-go in the White House,” said podcaster Dan Bongino, calling on other users to get the hashtag started. “I’m hearing from sources that Mike Pompeo was responsible for the appointment of Gina Haspel at the CIA after him — who destroyed the Trump administration and did nothing about the Hunter laptop letter.”

WikiLeaks published 2019 footage of Pompeo laughing while telling an audience, “I was the CIA director. We lied, we cheated, we stole. We had entire training courses!”

Famed right-wing operative and author Roger Stone posted “Fox News” footage from Aug. 2022 of Pompeo agreeing with the FBI’s raid on Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate, calling Trump’s alleged possession of classified documents “inconsistent with protecting America’s soldiers, sailors, airmen, and Marines.”

As of Friday evening, Pompeo was still reportedly under consideration for a role in Trump’s incoming administration.

Find more breaking news alerts from Truth in Media here.