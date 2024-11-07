Facebook Youtube

Telling the truth when it matters most

Telling the truth
when it matters most

‹ All Articles

Biden Addresses Nation Thursday After Trump Victory

U.S. President Joe Biden addressed the nation from the White House Rose Garden Thursday at 11:00 a.m. EST, the first time he has spoken publicly since Donald J. Trump’s victory on Tuesday night.

In addition to touting what he called “a historic presidency”, Biden lauded Vice President Kamala Harris’ tenure in the Oval Office and presidential campaign. He then asked that the country accept the results of the election.

“You’re hurting. I hear you and I see you,” Biden said. “Don’t forget. Don’t forget all that we accomplished. It’s been a historic presidency, not because I’m president, but because what we’ve done — what you’ve done.”

“We accept the choice the country made,” he went on to say. “I’ve said many times, you can’t love your country only when you win. You can’t love your neighbor only when you agree, something I hope we can do no matter who you voted for, to see each other not as adversaries, but as fellow Americans.”

“I will do my duty as president,” Biden said, assuring the country of a smooth transition of power next year. “I’ll fulfill my oath and I will honor the Constitution. On January 20, we will have a peaceful transition of power.”

Find more breaking news alerts from Truth in Media here.

Deep State Tries To Influence Trump’s Incoming Cabinet

Watch Now

FULL 2024 ELECTION ANALYSIS with Ben Swann and Rick Sanchez

Watch Now

Top Five Takeaways from Trump’s Victory

Watch Now

Is D.O.G.E. on the Rise? What Elon Musk’s Alliance with Ron Paul Could Mean…

Watch Now

Why Are There So Many Errors with Early Voting?

Watch Now

Voter Fraud Sweeping Pennsylvania? Here’s What to Know…

Watch Now

Never miss an episode

Enter your email below to be notified whenever new content is available from Truth in Media

Facebook Youtube
© Copyright 2023-2024, Truth in Media, All Rights Reserved

Connect With Us

Never miss an episode

Enter your email below to be notified whenever new content is available from Truth in Media