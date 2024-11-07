Jimmy Kimmel Cries on Air Over Trump Win

Late night show host Jimmy Kimmel struggled to hold back his tears Wednesday night in response to Tuesday’s re-election of former president Donald J. Trump.

“Let’s be honest, it was a terrible night last night,” Kimmel said. “It was a terrible night for women, for children, for the hundreds of thousands of hardworking immigrants who make this country go.”

“Um, for health care, for our climate, for science, for journalism,” he continued, his voice quivering. “For justice, for free speech. It was a terrible night for poor people, for the middle class, for seniors who rely on social security… for our allies in Ukraine, for NATO, for the truth and democracy and decency.”

Kimmel, host of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, has been a vocal critic of Trump over the last several years.

