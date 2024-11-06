Facebook Youtube

Telling the truth when it matters most

Telling the truth
when it matters most

‹ All Articles

GOP Retakes U.S. Senate as House Remains Close

Republicans are projected to retake control of the U.S. Senate for the next two years, flipping seats from blue to red in West Virginia, Montana, and Ohio, states that have swung heavily to the GOP.

The GOP also retained its lead in Texas and Florida. Next week, Senate Republicans are expected to select a new Senate Majority Leader as Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) steps down. Sens. John Thune (R-S.D.) and John Cornyn (R-Texas) are looking like contenders for the role.

Meanwhile, as all 435 seats in the U.S. House of Representatives are up for election this year, control of the House is likely to come down to a few dozen races.

As of Wednesday afternoon, Democrats are expected to win at leasy 203 seats to Republicans’ 211; to gain the majority, a party needs 218 seats. Right now, Republicans hold a slim majority with 220.

Find more breaking news alerts from Truth in Media here.

Top Five Takeaways from Trump’s Victory

Watch Now

Is D.O.G.E. on the Rise? What Elon Musk’s Alliance with Ron Paul Could Mean…

Watch Now

Why Are There So Many Errors with Early Voting?

Watch Now

Voter Fraud Sweeping Pennsylvania? Here’s What to Know…

Watch Now

Why is the media trying to Resurrect RussiaGate?

Watch Now

Democrats Melt Down Over Hilarious Comedy Routine at Trump Rally

Watch Now

Never miss an episode

Enter your email below to be notified whenever new content is available from Truth in Media

Facebook Youtube
© Copyright 2023-2024, Truth in Media, All Rights Reserved

Connect With Us

Never miss an episode

Enter your email below to be notified whenever new content is available from Truth in Media