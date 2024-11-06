Kamala Harris Gives Concession Speech in U.S. Presidential Race

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris delivered a somber concession speech Wednesday afternoon at Howard University in Washington, her alma mater.

“While I concede this election, I do not concede the fight that fueled this campaign,” she told her supporters. “A fundamental principle of American democracy is that when we lose an election, we accept the results,” Harris said, in an obvious jab at the Jan. 6 protest. “That principle as much as any other distinguishes democracy from monarchy or tyranny, and anyone who seeks the public trust must honor it.”

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz was in the audience, with his wife Gwen.

