Trump Wins By Landslide in both Electoral College and Popular Vote!

Former President Donald J. Trump has secured victory in the 2024 presidential election.

As of Wednesday morning, Trump has 277 members of the electoral college, to Vice President Kamala Harris’ 226. The minimum needed to win the presidency is 270. In addition to the electoral college, however, Trump also won the popular vote 71,355,279 votes to 66,416,829 (51-47.5 percent).

Trump also won Pennsylvania, a key swing state, 50.7-48.4% — record numbers for any Republican. Harris’ failure to mobilize blue voters in the counties surrounding Philadelphia, along with massive Republican turnout in red counties, secured his 155,426-vote lead.

Find more breaking news alerts from Truth in Media here.