Joe Rogan Rejects Kamala Harris’ Terms for Podcast

Joe Rogan is reportedly still in talks with the Kamala Harris presidential campaign to do an interview on his podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience, but has rejected her terms for the interview venue and format.

“Also, for the record the Harris campaign has not passed on doing the podcast,” Rogan posted on X. “They offered a date for Tuesday, but I would have had to travel to her and they only wanted to do an hour. I strongly feel the best way to do it is in the studio in Austin. My sincere wish is to just have a nice conversation and get to know her as a human being. I really hope we can make it happen.”

This comes after former president Donald J. Trump joined Rogan for a three-hour interview for on Friday, earning 36 million views on YouTube as of Monday.

Find more breaking news alerts from Truth in Media here.