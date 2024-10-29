Israeli airstrike kills 109 in Gaza, at least 20 children

Early this week, a confirmed 93 people, including 20 children, were killed in an airstrike on a five-story residential building in the northern Gazan city of Beit Lahia.

The building was housing at least 200 people who had been displaced by the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas. The attack comes as part of an offensive the Israeli military has been conducting in northern Gaza for three weeks. Days ago, Israeli forces raided Beit Lahia’s Kamal Adwan hospital, leaving the city without the medical personnel needed to treat the wounded from this week’s attack.

One local resident told The New Arab, “Amid the absence of the teams of medical and civil defense in the territory, we were forced to pull out the dead from under the rubble, while dozens are still trapped under the building.”

“We are seeing the bodies and remains of the dead, and we cannot count those who are still alive. We are still searching for the victims, while we cannot even transfer them to the hospitals, as the Israeli quadcopter drones target us,” another local said.

Since the Israel-Hamas war began, over 43,000 Gazans have been killed after Hamas conducted the Oct. 7, 2023 terror attack, killing 1,200 Israelis.

