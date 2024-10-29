Facebook Youtube

Telling the truth when it matters most

Telling the truth
when it matters most

‹ All Articles

Ballot boxes set on fire in Oregon and Washington state

On Monday, numerous ballot drop boxes were set ablaze in the cities of Portland, Oregon and Vancouver, Washington, resulting in new investigations from the FBI and local police.

Officials in Portland report that, in southeast part of the city, an “incendiary device” was put inside a ballot drop box, setting multiple ballots on fire.

Meanwhile, in Vancouver, local media report that a device was attached to the outside of a ballot drop box.

Mike Benner, a spokesperson for Portland Police Bureau, said on Monday that the two incidents are likely connected not only to one another, but to an Oct. 8 attempt to torch another drop box in Vancouver.

“We don’t know the motives behind these acts, sounds like a series of three at this point, but we do know that acts like this are targeted and intentional,” Portland Police Bureau Assistant Chief Amanda McMillan said. “We are concerned about that intentional act trying to affect the election process. We’re dedicated to stopping that kind of behavior and we are working toward that today.”

Find more breaking news alerts from Truth in Media here.

Voter Fraud Sweeping Pennsylvania? Here’s What to Know…

Watch Now

Why is the media trying to Resurrect RussiaGate?

Watch Now

Democrats Melt Down Over Hilarious Comedy Routine at Trump Rally

Watch Now

Kamala Harris Fails to Capitalize on CNN Town Hall

Watch Now

Foreign Interference in the 2024 Presidential Election — from the U.K.?

Watch Now

Trump Dominates Battle for Optics in 2024 Presidential Race

Watch Now

Never miss an episode

Enter your email below to be notified whenever new content is available from Truth in Media

Facebook Youtube
© Copyright 2023-2024, Truth in Media, All Rights Reserved

Connect With Us

Never miss an episode

Enter your email below to be notified whenever new content is available from Truth in Media