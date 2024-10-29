Ballot boxes set on fire in Oregon and Washington state

On Monday, numerous ballot drop boxes were set ablaze in the cities of Portland, Oregon and Vancouver, Washington, resulting in new investigations from the FBI and local police.

Officials in Portland report that, in southeast part of the city, an “incendiary device” was put inside a ballot drop box, setting multiple ballots on fire.

Meanwhile, in Vancouver, local media report that a device was attached to the outside of a ballot drop box.

Mike Benner, a spokesperson for Portland Police Bureau, said on Monday that the two incidents are likely connected not only to one another, but to an Oct. 8 attempt to torch another drop box in Vancouver.

“We don’t know the motives behind these acts, sounds like a series of three at this point, but we do know that acts like this are targeted and intentional,” Portland Police Bureau Assistant Chief Amanda McMillan said. “We are concerned about that intentional act trying to affect the election process. We’re dedicated to stopping that kind of behavior and we are working toward that today.”

