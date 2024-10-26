U.S. Approves $2 billion in weapons sales for Taiwan

The U.S. has approved a potential $2 billion arms sale package to Taiwan, the Pentagon announced on Friday.

According to the Pentagon’s Defense Security Cooperation Agency, the new sale consists of: $1.16 billion in National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile Systems (NASAMS); and approximately $828 million in radar systems.

“This proposed sale serves U.S. national, economic, and security interests by supporting the recipient’s continuing efforts to modernize its armed forces and to maintain a credible defensive capability,” said the Pentagon in a statement. “The proposed sale will help improve the security of the recipient and assist in maintaining political stability, military balance, and economic progress in the region.”

The package comes as China intensifies military presence against Taiwan. Just last week, China held another round of military exercises around the island nation.

Find more breaking news alerts from Truth in Media here.