Telling the truth when it matters most

Telling the truth
when it matters most

Israel Strikes Iran in Retaliatory Attack, Continues Bombing Gaza

On Saturday, the Israel Air Force struck twelve facilities in Iran that were used to produce fuel for Iran’s long-range missiles.

Israel named the operation “Days of Repentance”, which it describes as a response to Iran’s Oct. 1 missile attack into the Jewish state. Meanwhile, Iran says its attack against Israel was a retaliation for Israel’s assassination of Hezbollah secretary-general Hassan Nasrallah on Sept. 27.

Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari, spokesman for the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) said, “If the regime in Iran were to make the mistake of beginning a new round of escalation, we will [sic] be obligated to respond. Our message is clear: All those who threaten the state of Israel and seek to drag the region into a wider escalation will pay a heavy price.”

Three weeks into its offensive in northern Gaza, Israeli also struck a residential block in Beit Lahiya this weekend, killing and wounding dozens. One casualty of the campaign was Kamal Adwan Hospital, whose director told reporters that his son was killed amidst the bombing.

