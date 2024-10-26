Facebook Youtube

Trump Appearance on Joe Rogan Podcast Passes 11 Million Views

Former president Donald J. Trump’s appearance on The Joe Rogan Experience has garnered over 11 million views as of Saturday.

The interview took place in Rogan’s podcast studio in Austin, Texas and lasted for nearly three hours. The podcast, now the No. 1 podcast in the U.S. according to Spotify, marked a significant moment in Trump’s presidential campaign, which has seen Trump do several times more media appearances than Democratic nominee and Vice President Kamala Harris.

Rogan has expressed interest in having Harris on the show, but Harris has yet to accept an opportunity.

