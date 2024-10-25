Facebook Youtube

Auschwitz Survivor Slams Kamala Harris for Comparing Trump to Hitler

Jerry Warstki — a 94-year-old Polish survivor of the infamous Auschwitz-Birkenau Nazi German concentration camp — slammed Vice President Kamala Harris for comparing former president Donald Trump to Adolf Hitler.

“I know more about Hitler than Kamala will ever know in a thousand lifetimes,” he says. “For her to accuse President Trump of being like Hitler is like the worst thing I have ever heard in my 75 years of living in the United States.”

Warstki went on to say that Harris “owes my parents and everybody else who was murdered by Hitler an apology for repeating this lie.”

