CNN Predicts Trump Could Win Popular Vote

Former president Donald J. Trump is poised to win the popular vote, a CNN analyst said on Friday.

While the latest CNN poll from this week shows a dead heat between Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris (currently tied at 47 percent), a CNN breakdown of the results Friday morning showed that, “with the popular vote”, America is looking at “a very, very tight race.”

“The fact is, Donald Trump is in a position, he could win the popular vote,” CNN senior data political reporter Harry Enten said.

According to Enten, Harris is currently only up by one point in the popular vote, whereas Joe Biden was up by nine points this time of the 2020 Presidential Election. Sec. of State Hillary Clinton, who lost to Trump in 2016, was up by six points at this point in the 2016 Presidential Election.

