Kentucky State Senator Dies From Lawn mower Accident

Kentucky State Senator Johnnie Turner has died one month after a deadly lawnmower accident.

On Tuesday evening, Turner succumbed to his injuries, which he sustained on Sept. 15 when his lawnmower fell into an empty swimming pool.

“Over the past weeks, his remarkable resolve and strength filled the Turner family — and all of us — with optimism, making this loss difficult to bear,” wrote Kentucky Senate President Robert Stivers. “I will miss my friend; my heart breaks for his wife, Martiza, and his children.”

Turner represented eastern Kentucky’s 29th district since 2021. In addition to serving in the state senate, he served as state representative from 1999-2002, as a medic in the U.S. Army from 1967-69, and later worked as an attorney.

