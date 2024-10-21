Facebook Youtube

Kamala Harris Visits Baptist Megachurch in Georgia

On Sunday, Vice President and Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris visited a large Black church outside of Atlanta in an attempt to appeal to Christian voters.

Harris’ visit to New Birth Missionary Baptist Church in Stonecrest came on on her 60th birthday. Pastor Jamal Bryant called her “an American hero, the voice of the future” and a “fearless leader.”

It takes a real man to support a real woman,” Bryant said. “When Black women roll up their sleeves, then society has got to change.”

Addressing the congregation, Harris said, “In this moment, across our nation, what we do see are some who try to deepen division among us, spread hate, sow fear and cause chaos. The true measure of the strength of a leader is based on who you lift up.”

