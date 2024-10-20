Lizzo: “If Kamala wins, all America will be like Detroit”

American rap star Lizzo came under fire on social media after claiming on Saturday that, if Vice President Kamala Harris is elected president, “The whole country will be like Detroit.”

The popular singer spoke at a rally in the Detroit one week after former president Donald J. Trump appeared at the Detroit Economic Club.

“I mean, the whole country is going to be like — you want to know the truth — it’ll be like Detroit,” Lizzo said. “Our whole country will end up being like Detroit.”

According to a quarterly new report published by the Michigan Bureau of Labor Market Information and Strategic Initiatives, Detroit’s unemployment rate sits at 8.8% — roughly twice the national average.

