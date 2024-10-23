Facebook Youtube

Telling the truth when it matters most

Telling the truth
when it matters most

‹ All Articles

Maricopa County Warns It Could Take 10-13 Days to Count Votes

Election officials in Maricopa County, Arizona are warning it could take 10 to 13 days to tabulate this year’s general election ballots, citing longer-than-usual ballots and high interest in this election.

“We do expect that it will take between 10 and 13 days to complete tabulation of all of the ballots that come in, but we ask for the community’s patience,” Deputy Elections Director Jennifer Liewer said. “We want to make sure that this is a secure process, but we also want to make sure that it is an accurate process.”

Republicans, however, are raising concern over the integrity of the process. One user on X (formerly Twitter) known as “Insurrection Barbie” expressed skepticism, posting, “30 million people live in Texas, and they are going to announce the results on election night. But Maricopa County, with 2.1 million votes, says it will take 10 to 13 days. That should terrify you.” The post received 37,000 likes within twelve hours.

As of Wednesday, more than 400,000 people in Maricopa County have voted, out of an estimated turnout of 2.1 million.

Foreign Interference in the 2024 Presidential Election — from the U.K.?

Watch Now

Trump Dominates Battle for Optics in 2024 Presidential Race

Watch Now

Election Irregularities Cast Shadow on 2024 Presidential Election

Watch Now

The Kamala Collapse? Analyzing the Bret Baier Interview

Watch Now

The Desperation of Kamala Harris

Watch Now

Ron Paul Joins Ben to Discuss Ukraine Aid

Watch Now

Never miss an episode

Enter your email below to be notified whenever new content is available from Truth in Media

Facebook Youtube
© Copyright 2023-2024, Truth in Media, All Rights Reserved

Connect With Us

Never miss an episode

Enter your email below to be notified whenever new content is available from Truth in Media