Maricopa County Warns It Could Take 10-13 Days to Count Votes

Election officials in Maricopa County, Arizona are warning it could take 10 to 13 days to tabulate this year’s general election ballots, citing longer-than-usual ballots and high interest in this election.

“We do expect that it will take between 10 and 13 days to complete tabulation of all of the ballots that come in, but we ask for the community’s patience,” Deputy Elections Director Jennifer Liewer said. “We want to make sure that this is a secure process, but we also want to make sure that it is an accurate process.”

Republicans, however, are raising concern over the integrity of the process. One user on X (formerly Twitter) known as “Insurrection Barbie” expressed skepticism, posting, “30 million people live in Texas, and they are going to announce the results on election night. But Maricopa County, with 2.1 million votes, says it will take 10 to 13 days. That should terrify you.” The post received 37,000 likes within twelve hours.

As of Wednesday, more than 400,000 people in Maricopa County have voted, out of an estimated turnout of 2.1 million.