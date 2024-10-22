Tarrant County, TX Reports Errors Amid Early Voting

Tarrant County, Texas is now recommending voters confirm their ballots after two errors were reported during the first day of early voting on Tuesday.

One local voters, Tony Carpenter, told The Dallas Express, “I voted for one president [and] checked it on the video screen. When I got the paper ballot, it had the other candidate’s name on it.”

Tarrant County Republican Chairman Bo French took to X to address the situation, after having notified the Tarrant County Elections Administrator.

“I was notified of reports that voters were experiencing problems — reports were that people who selected Trump on the screen were seeing Harris on the printed ballot. This was reported to the Election Judge and in at least one case the voter was issued a new ballot to vote again. I immediately reported this to the TC Elections Administrator,” French posted on X.

Approximately 58,000 votes were cast during early voting on Tuesday.

