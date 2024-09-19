More Ukraine Aid to Come? Zelenskyy to Visit White House Again

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will visit the White House next Thursday, Sept. 26, to meet with Joe Biden and Kamala Harris to discuss the war against Russia.

“The leaders will discuss the state of the war between Russia and Ukraine, including Ukraine’s strategic planning and U.S. support for Ukraine in its defense against Russian aggression,” White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement. “The President and Vice President will emphasize their unshakeable commitment to stand with Ukraine until it prevails in this war.”

The Biden administration has consistently backed Zelenskyy’s regime since the start of the war with Russia in February 2022, providing both weapons and financial support.

More breaking news alerts from Truth in Media here.

And don’t forget to watch “Zelenskyy Unmasked”, our explosive, 12-part series on the war in Ukraine!