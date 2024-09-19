Earth to Get Temporary “Second Moon” Sept. 25-Nov. 5th

Earth will get a temporary second “mini-moon” from Sept. 25-Nov. 5th.

According to the American Astronomical Society (AAS), the “moon” is an asteroid known as 2024 PT5, and was spotted using an instrument in Sutherland, South Africa.

Scientists from the Universidad Complutense de Madrid have and determined its trajectory. Earth’s gravity will draw 2024 PT5 towards it and keep it in orbit for roughly 56.6 days.

While many non-Earth objects (NEOs) enter Earth’s orbit, not all complete full revolutions of the earth. Those that do, like 2024 PT5, become known as “mini-moons”.

