RECAP: How the War with Israel Has Changed Gaza

According to Haaretz, who interviewed IDF soldiers and analyzed satellite images, the Israeli military has taken complete control of 26% of the Gaza Strip, building entire military compounds and paving their own highways.

While some of the military is busy fighting Hamas militants, there are entire brigades of hundreds of soldiers, hundreds of explosive experts and hundreds of construction workers, demolishing the old Gaza and building the infrastructure needed for the new, occupied and settled Gaza.

On October 8th, 2023, the densely populated metro area of Gaza had several universities, several hospitals, shopping centers and a handful of resorts — all of which are now gone.

The Israeli military surgically flattened the entire area, built three fully functioning state-of-the-art military bases, and paved a highway from Israel, through Gaza, to the Mediterranean Sea — across an enormous, four-mile-by-four-mole corridor.

