Facebook Youtube

Telling the truth when it matters most

Telling the truth
when it matters most

‹ All Articles

Republicans Win 218 Seats in House, Taking Both Chambers of Congress

As of Thursday, Republicans have won enough 218 seats in the U.S. House of Representatives, cementing the party’s control over both chambers of Congress beginning in January.

Incumbent Arizona Rep. Juan Ciscomani secured reelection in the race for the Grand Canyon State’s 6th congressional district, bringing the GOP’s number to the 218 required to win majority control of the House.

“Laura and I are deeply grateful to the people of Arizona’s 6th District, and honored by the trust they’ve placed in me to continue representing our community in Congress,” Ciscomani said in a written statement. “Earlier today, Kirsten Engel called to concede the race and congratulate our team on winning a second term. Now, it is time to get to work. Our country is facing big challenges and I am ready to continue tackling these issues head-on.”

Find more breaking news alerts from Truth in Media here.

Trump Takes Fight Back to Section 230

Watch Now

Trump Announces Musk, Ramaswamy to Head DOGE; Hegseth Named Defense Secretary

Watch Now

Trump’s Early Cabinet Picks Raise Red Flags – Are Neocons Striking Back?

Watch Now

Turmoil in Washington, D.C.! – Senators Rush to Name John Thune Majority Leader, Clint Russell Joins Ben Swann!

Watch Now

Deep State Tries To Influence Trump’s Incoming Cabinet

Watch Now

FULL 2024 ELECTION ANALYSIS with Ben Swann and Rick Sanchez

Watch Now

Never miss an episode

Enter your email below to be notified whenever new content is available from Truth in Media

Facebook Youtube
© Copyright 2023-2024, Truth in Media, All Rights Reserved

Connect With Us

Never miss an episode

Enter your email below to be notified whenever new content is available from Truth in Media