Republicans Win 218 Seats in House, Taking Both Chambers of Congress

As of Thursday, Republicans have won enough 218 seats in the U.S. House of Representatives, cementing the party’s control over both chambers of Congress beginning in January.

Incumbent Arizona Rep. Juan Ciscomani secured reelection in the race for the Grand Canyon State’s 6th congressional district, bringing the GOP’s number to the 218 required to win majority control of the House.

“Laura and I are deeply grateful to the people of Arizona’s 6th District, and honored by the trust they’ve placed in me to continue representing our community in Congress,” Ciscomani said in a written statement. “Earlier today, Kirsten Engel called to concede the race and congratulate our team on winning a second term. Now, it is time to get to work. Our country is facing big challenges and I am ready to continue tackling these issues head-on.”

Find more breaking news alerts from Truth in Media here.