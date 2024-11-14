Trump Appoints RFK Jr. Health and Human Services Secretary



On Thursday, President-elect Donald J Trump announced his intention to nominate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to be Secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services, another choice sure to earn controversy.

“The Safety and Health of all Americans is the most important role of any Administration, and HHS will play a big role in helping ensure that everybody will be protected from harmful chemicals, pollutants, pesticides, pharmaceutical products, and food additives that have contributed to the overwhelming Health Crisis in this Country,” Trump said in a post on Truth Social and X. “Mr. Kennedy will restore these Agencies to the traditions of Gold Standard Scientific Research, and beacons of Transparency, to end the Chronic Disease epidemic, and to Make America Great and Healthy Again!”

