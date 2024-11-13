Tulsi Gabbard Picked to Serve as Director of National Intelligence

On Wednesday, President-elect Donald J. Trump nominated former U.S. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard to serve as Director of National Intelligence (DNI).

A longtime critic of American imperialism overseas, Gabbard has experienced an ideological in recent years. In 2020, she ran for president in the Democratic primary before switching her affiliation to independent. This year, however, she became a staunch Trump supporter and member of the Republican Party.

Gabbard will have to be confirmed for the role by the U.S. Senate. If confirmed, Gabbard will direct all 18 of the nation’s intelligence agencies.

“I know Tulsi will bring the fearless spirit that has defined her illustrious career to our Intelligence Community, championing our Constitutional Rights, and securing Peace through Strength,” Trump said in a statement on Truth Social. “Tulsi will make us all proud!”

