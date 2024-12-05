Riots Erupt Across France over Worker Benefits, Foreign Competition

President Emmanuel Macron addressed the French public Thursday night after the resignation of Prime Minister Michel Barnier following a no-confidence vote.

This week, protests have erupted across France, including Marseille, against Barnier’s 2025 budget plan which included significant cuts and tax increases. An estimated 130,000-200,000 people participated in these protests, with unions demanding the restoration of full sick leave compensation.

French workers are expressing increasing anxiety over foreign competition, namely the importation of cheaper goods and labor from countries like those in the Mercosur trade bloc, which could potentially undermine local industries and job security.

The strikes have led to widespread disruptions, affecting schools, public transport, hospitals, and other public services. In Marseille, tram services were halted due to the protests.

Macron has faced calls for his resignation since the government dissolved in June, but he has stated his intention to serve out his term until 2027. He emphasized the need for continuity in state functions despite the political instability.

This marks the second time in six months that France has been without a government, with Barnier having the shortest tenure as Prime Minister. Macron is set to appoint another Prime Minister in the near future.

