SCOTUS Allows Virginia to Remove Potentially Ineligible Voters

In a pivotal 6-3 decision, the Supreme Court has overruled a federal judge’s blocking Virginia from removing 1,600 possibly ineligible voters — including many illegal aliens — from its rolls.

The decision, considered a win for Republicans, will apply to the next week’s general election and overturns an October decision from U.S. District Judge Patricia Giles (a President Biden appointee). Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin has reassured voters who are properly registered in the rolls that they can still vote in the election, as Virginia has same-day registration.

“And so there is the ultimate, ultimate safeguard in Virginia, no one is being precluded from voting, and therefore, I encourage every single citizen go vote,” Youngkin said on Wednesday.

The Commonwealth of Virginia — which carries thirteen electors in the Electoral College — has appealed to the Supreme Court.

