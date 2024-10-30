Facebook Youtube

Telling the truth when it matters most

Telling the truth
when it matters most

‹ All Articles

South Korea considers deploying team to Ukraine to monitor North Korean troops

As North Korea sends 11,000 troops to Ukraine to fight alongside Russia, South Korea has begun discussions of deploying a team to Ukraine to observe the movements of North Korean troops, according to an official with the South Korean government.

Pyongyang would learn valuable lessons from its troops engaging in combat and witnessing modern warfare by helping Russia, and that constituted a direct military threat to South Korea, the official said. “So it is incumbent upon us to analyze and monitor the activities of North Korean troops against our ally, Ukraine.”

Last week, the White House only estimated that roughly 3,000 North Korean troops were in Ukraine: a fraction of what was confirmed this week. This development also comes after Russian President Vladimir Putin’s top security aide Sergei Shoigu visited North Korea last week. North Korean Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui is also reportedly visiting the Kremlin this week.

Find more breaking news developments from Truth in Media here.

Voter Fraud Sweeping Pennsylvania? Here’s What to Know…

Watch Now

Why is the media trying to Resurrect RussiaGate?

Watch Now

Democrats Melt Down Over Hilarious Comedy Routine at Trump Rally

Watch Now

Kamala Harris Fails to Capitalize on CNN Town Hall

Watch Now

Foreign Interference in the 2024 Presidential Election — from the U.K.?

Watch Now

Trump Dominates Battle for Optics in 2024 Presidential Race

Watch Now

Never miss an episode

Enter your email below to be notified whenever new content is available from Truth in Media

Facebook Youtube
© Copyright 2023-2024, Truth in Media, All Rights Reserved

Connect With Us

Never miss an episode

Enter your email below to be notified whenever new content is available from Truth in Media