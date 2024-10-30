South Korea considers deploying team to Ukraine to monitor North Korean troops

As North Korea sends 11,000 troops to Ukraine to fight alongside Russia, South Korea has begun discussions of deploying a team to Ukraine to observe the movements of North Korean troops, according to an official with the South Korean government.

Pyongyang would learn valuable lessons from its troops engaging in combat and witnessing modern warfare by helping Russia, and that constituted a direct military threat to South Korea, the official said. “So it is incumbent upon us to analyze and monitor the activities of North Korean troops against our ally, Ukraine.”

Last week, the White House only estimated that roughly 3,000 North Korean troops were in Ukraine: a fraction of what was confirmed this week. This development also comes after Russian President Vladimir Putin’s top security aide Sergei Shoigu visited North Korea last week. North Korean Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui is also reportedly visiting the Kremlin this week.

