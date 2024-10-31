Facebook Youtube

Karine Jean-Pierre Denies Biden Called Trump Supporters “Garbage”

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre came under fire on Thursday for denying that President Joe Biden called supporters of former president Donald J. Trump “garbage”.

“He does not view Trump supporters or anybody who supports Trump as garbage,” Jean-Pierre said in a White House press briefing.

The remarks come in response to a virtual campaign call for Vice President Tuesday night. During the call, Biden slammed Trump’s weekend rally in Madison Square Garden, which captivated headlines after comedian Tony Hinchcliffe joked about Puerto Rico being “a floating island of garbage.”

“The only garbage I see floating out there is his supporters,” Biden said. “His demonization of Latinos is unconscionable and it is un-American.”

