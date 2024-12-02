Facebook Youtube

Smith & Wesson Removed from Meta for Violating “Community Guidelines”

Famous gun manufacturer Smith & Wesson has been kicked off of Meta after violating one of Facebook’s numerous “community guidelines”.

In a post on X, the company then thanked Elon Musk for supporting free speech and gun rights:

Despite our extensive efforts and resources spent on trying to adhere to Facebook’s ever-changing community guidelines on firearms, our account was suspended indefinitely on Friday, November 22nd, 15 years after its original creation.

In an era where free speech and the right to bear arms are under constant attack, we want to thank @elonmusk and @X for supporting free speech and our constitutional rights guaranteed by the 1st and 2nd Amendments.

While we work to reinstate our account, we encourage our 1.6 million Facebook followers and fans to seek out platforms that represent these shared values.

Musk replied to Smith & Wesson’s post by writing, “We restored the gun emoji and believe in the Constitution”, followed by two gun emojis.

