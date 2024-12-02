Trump Taps Florida sheriff Chad Chronister to head DEA

On Saturday, President-elect Donald J. Trump announced his plans to appoint Hillsborough County, Florida sheriff Chad Chronister to serve as administrator of the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA).

“I am pleased to nominate Sheriff Chad Chronister for Administrator of the Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA),” Trump wrote in a social media post. “For over 32 years, Sheriff Chad Chronister has served the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, and received countless commendations and awards for keeping his community SAFE.”

Chronister called Trump’s decision the “honor of a lifetime” and said he was “deeply humbled by this opportunity to serve our nation” in a post on X.