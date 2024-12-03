Facebook Youtube

South Korea’s Yoon Suk Yeol Lifts Martial Law

On Tuesday, South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol announced he would lift martial law in response to political riots across his country, just hours after banning all political activities and taking control of the media.

This week has seen military forces deploy throughout Seoul, with armored vehicles on the streets. Protesters clashed Monday and Tuesday with security forces near the National Assembly, attempting to break through to the main building.

The military tried to arrest opposition leaders Lee Jae-myung, Han Dong-hoon, and Woo Won-sik amid the chaos. Parliament voted to block the martial law declaration, asserting it was unconstitutional.

