Trump Threatens “HELL TO PAY” if Israeli hostages are not released before inauguration

On Monday, President-elect Donald J. Trump issued a stern warning via his Truth Social platform, threatening a severe response if hostages held by Hamas in Gaza are not released before his inauguration on January 20, 2025.

Trump’s comments followed the Israeli Defense Forces’ (IDF) announcement that Omer Neutra, a 21-year-old American-Israeli hostage, was killed during the Hamas attack on October 7, 2023, and his body has been held in Gaza since then.

Trump stated, “If the hostages are not released prior to January 20, 2025, there will be ALL HELL TO PAY in the Middle East, and for those in charge who perpetrated these atrocities against humanity. Those responsible will be hit harder than anybody has been hit in the long and storied History of the United States of America. RELEASE THE HOSTAGES NOW!”

This statement comes as negotiations for a ceasefire and hostage deal remain stalled, with 101 hostages, including seven Americans, still believed to be held by Hamas. Senator Lindsey Graham indicated Trump’s desire for a resolution before his term begins.

President Joe Biden, reacting to Neutra’s death, expressed condolences and reaffirmed his commitment to securing the release of the remaining hostages, stating, “To all the families of those still held hostage: We see you. We are with you. And I will not stop working to bring your loved ones back home where they belong.”

Neutra’s parents, Ronen and Orna Neutra, have been vocal advocates for their son’s release, particularly during their appearances at the Republican National Convention and various public forums. Now, in the wake of their son’s confirmed death, they demand action over mere words to ensure the safe return of all hostages.

The Neutras, along with other hostage families, are hoping for a breakthrough in negotiations, which have been ongoing for more than a year without significant progress. The situation underscores the urgency and complexity of achieving peace and securing the freedom of those held captive amidst ongoing regional tensions.

